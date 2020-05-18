Ruth H. Drattell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drattell, Ruth H.
Nov 16, 1923 - May 14, 2020
Ruth H. Drattell, 96 of Glenridge on Palmer Ranch died May 14, 2020. She was born in Jamestown, NY to the late Dr. and Mrs. Alan Johnson of South Dayton, NY.
Ruth attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and later worked as an Airline Hostess for TWA. She married Dan Stevens in 1947 and Later Robert Drattell in 1977. Both preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her two children, Shelly and Scott Stevens.
Ruth leaves behind three grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
At her request there will be no service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved