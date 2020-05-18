Drattell, Ruth H.

Nov 16, 1923 - May 14, 2020

Ruth H. Drattell, 96 of Glenridge on Palmer Ranch died May 14, 2020. She was born in Jamestown, NY to the late Dr. and Mrs. Alan Johnson of South Dayton, NY.

Ruth attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and later worked as an Airline Hostess for TWA. She married Dan Stevens in 1947 and Later Robert Drattell in 1977. Both preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her two children, Shelly and Scott Stevens.

Ruth leaves behind three grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

At her request there will be no service.



