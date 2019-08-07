Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Joelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Joelson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Joelson Obituary
Joelson, Ruth
Jan 27, 1930 - Jul 19, 2019
Ruth Duncan Joelson, 89, died July 19, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. She was born in South Bend, IN and received a bachelor's degree from Bethel College (now Bethel University) and a master's degree from Indiana University in Elementary Education. She moved to Venice, FL in 1960 where she continued teaching at Nokomis and Englewood Elementary Schools. She was the widow of C.R. Joelson, the founder of Joelson Concrete Pipe Company who predeceased her in 2002. She and C.R. loved the adventures of travel and the socializing surrounding Bridge. Ruth is survived by her step-children, Carol (Don) Sytsma of Newcastle, WA and Ray (Pam) Joelson of Osprey, FL and their children and grandchildren, and a nephew Carlon (Diane) Scherzinger of Anderson, SC and a niece Beth (Lee) Korzan of Fairview TN and their children and grandchildren. She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church. The services were private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now