Mechigian,
Ruth Katherine
Sept 25, 1927 - Oct 22, 2019
Ruth Katherine Mechigian, 92, of Siesta Key Florida passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. She was born September 25, 1927 in Cockburn Island, Ontario, Canada, to Daniel and Linda (nee Jones) Richards.
Ruth and her husband, Bob, of 59 years raised their children in Milford, Michigan on Lake Sherwood, where she swam across the lake every morning. When at their home on Siesta Key, she walked 5 miles of the crystal sands until the age of 90.
She was a hairdresser for many years and a gracious community supporter. Much of her efforts were to help the elderly and children in need. She was playfully nicknamed "Rainbow Ruth" because of the Rainbow Car Wash that she had in Farmington Hills. She loved to golf, swim, walk, read, bowl and travel.
She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Robert "Saks" Mechigian. Son's; Mark (Leslie) Mechigian and Kevin (Julie) Mechigian. Grandchildren; Alexis, Farah, Hunter, Madeleine, Nickolas, Drake, Griffin, Clara and Anna. Her grandchildren lovingly called her "Naughty Nana".
Ruth was preceded in death by her son Robert (Allyson) Mechigian, daughter Anita Louise Berridge and grandson, David.
Memorial Donations may be made to in Ruth's honor.
