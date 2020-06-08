Ruth Kennedy
1923 - 2020
Kennedy, Ruth
Mar 12, 1923 - May 30, 2020
Ruth Kennedy of Hicksville NY, Sarasota FL and Brookfield VT passed peacefully at her home in Sarasota with her children at her bedside. She is survived by her children Patricia and William; Son-in-law Steven Schaefer; Nieces and nephews Lori Hejnal, Ellen Conley, Kevin Kennedy and Colleen Welch. She also leaves behind an extended family of loving friends in Hicksville NY, Sarasota FL and Central Vermont. Ruth Kennedy, a former "stewardess" with American Airlines, flying '46-'53 after her graduation from Peabody College of Teachers, continued a long and rewarding life as a mother, Physical Education teacher and women's tennis coach in the Hicksville school system. Ruth was pre-deceased by her loving husband and tennis partner of 58 years, William Sr.
There will be a short graveside prayer with interment immediately following at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or a local food bank. Plans for a celebration of Ruth's life will be made at a later date.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
