Ruth L. Murray
L. Murray, Ruth
Mar 13, 1933 - May 23, 2020
Ruth L. Murray, 87, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 23, 2020. Services will be held at 4-6PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
