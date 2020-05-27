Or Copy this URL to Share

L. Murray, Ruth

Mar 13, 1933 - May 23, 2020

Ruth L. Murray, 87, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 23, 2020. Services will be held at 4-6PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



