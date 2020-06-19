Briefman, Ruth Louise (Berman)Aug 22, 1927 - Jun 13, 2020Ruth Louise (Berman) Briefman, 92, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born August 22, 1927 in Youngstown, OH the youngest of four sisters, a younger brother and two step-brothers.She is predeceased by her husband Burton who after moving to Akron, OH in 1948 owned and operated Century Cleaners, a chain of dry-cleaning stores in the Akron area where she served as the bookkeeper until they re-located to Sarasota in 1976. She worked here for many years as bookkeeper for W.G. Mills Inc. a general contractor until her retirement in 1992. Afterwards, Ruth served as Treasurer for ORT America and for many years in a number of volunteer positions at Temple Beth Sholom.Strong family ties were most important to Ruth, as well as community service and a good game of Mahjong.Ruth will be greatly missed by her sons Mark (Laura), Richard (Nancy, deceased) and daughter Joyce (Tom) six grandchildren, Andrew, Marisa, Stephanie, Jason, Brian and Jennifer, two great-grandchildren Atticus and Crosby and 22 nephews and nieces.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Beth Sholom or ORT America.