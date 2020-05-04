Gentzler, Ruth Margaret
Mar 13, 1926 - Apr 30, 2020
Ruth Margaret Gentzler, 94, passed away Apr. 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester, and son, Lester, Jr. Ruth is survived by a daughter, Phyllis Drehouse, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Lakeside Lutheran Church in Venice since 1959 and is a life member of DAV Auxiliary and Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW.
The family requests gifts be given in lieu of flowers to Bridgeway Hospice, 1551 Jennings Mill Road, Ste 2400B, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Burial is at Palm Memorial Park.
Mar 13, 1926 - Apr 30, 2020
Ruth Margaret Gentzler, 94, passed away Apr. 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester, and son, Lester, Jr. Ruth is survived by a daughter, Phyllis Drehouse, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Lakeside Lutheran Church in Venice since 1959 and is a life member of DAV Auxiliary and Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW.
The family requests gifts be given in lieu of flowers to Bridgeway Hospice, 1551 Jennings Mill Road, Ste 2400B, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Burial is at Palm Memorial Park.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020.