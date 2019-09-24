|
|
Ritenour, Ruth
September 26, 1928 - June 7, 2019
Mrs. Ruth Mae Shaulis Ritenour, age 90, passed Friday, June 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Born September 26, 1928 at home in Jenner Township, she is the daughter of the late Calvin Franklin and Alverta Amanda (Zimmerman) Shaulis. She is survived by her brother Robert Shaulis and his wife Cory, daughter Nerine Clemenzi (Robert Clemenzi,) two sons Roger Ritenour (Phil Horne) and Russell Ritenour (Cynthia Ritenour), five grandchildren, Jacinda Clemenzi, Derek Clemenzi (Jenya), Joisan Leathery (Jon), Brent Ritenour and Jessica Ritenour, one great grandson Reid Leathery and several nephews and a niece. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Ray L Ritenour, sisters Anna Jane Simpson and Marjorie Shaulis, brother Conrad Shaulis.
Ruth grew up in Elders Ridge in Young Township, Pennsylvania where her father was the principle of the high school. When her father was called back into military service from the reserves, at the beginning of WWII, Ruth and her family traveled around the country. Many of the places they lived during this time period were Petersburg Virginia, Lawton Oklahoma (Ft Sill), Paris Texas, Cheyenne Wyoming, Crestline California, Fort Pierce Florida and Durham North Carolina. Ruth attended 13 schools in a 4 year period. Ruth went on to the University of Pittsburgh and graduated in Biology and Botany. Ruth meet her future husband, Ray L. Ritenour, during her first two years at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown. As newly weds they moved to Seattle Washington after Ray's graduation from the University of Michigan, There, Ruth was an assistant on a biology research project at the University of Washington. The couple moved back to Pittsburgh and then to Sarasota Florida. There Ruth raised her three children and was a biology teacher in the Sarasota County School System. Ruth was active in the Sarasota Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) - a regent twice in the Sara De Sota Chapter - NSDAR, and volunteered at Selby Gardens. Along with her husband, Ruth was a member of the Siesta Key Chapel and the Siesta Isles Association. Mrs. Ritenour is very much missed by all and will not be forgotten.
Services for Ruth Ritenour will be held at Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Avenue, Sarasota, FL on October 12 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, 2019