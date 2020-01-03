Home

Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Ohev Shalom Cemetery
320 E. Brookhaven Road
Brookhaven, PA
Ruth Stern Goldman


1915 - 2020
Ruth Stern Goldman Obituary
Goldman, Ruth Stern
Age 104, passed away December 24, 2019.
Born March 8, 1915 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Mildred (nee Dickerman) Stern. Ruth graduated from NYU, where she competed in basketball and swimming. She and her late husband, Nathaniel operated women's clothing stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel; parents, Irving and Mildred; and brother, Stanley; she is survived by son, Michael (Faith); grandchildren, Leigh Goldman and Amy Zerbe (Ken); and great-grandchildren, Emma and Quinn Balber and Caroline and Luke Zerbe.
Graveside services will be 1:00 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Ohev Shalom Cemetery, 320 E. Brookhaven Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015.
Schoenberg Mem. Chapel
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
