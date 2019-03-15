Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Woodrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Woodrow


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Woodrow Obituary
Woodrow, Ruth
Sep. 13, 1928 - Mar. 9, 2019
Ruth Woodrow, 90, a Bay Village, Sarasota resident, is survived by her husband, Roger, of 63 years and children Arlene, Howard and Janet along with four grandchildren.
Ruth had an accomplished career as a nurse and volunteer, as well as a mother, and enjoyed her profession for over 50 years. She retired as a teacher in the Sarasota County School System, and is the author of a nationally utilized pharmacology textbook.
A memorial service will be held at Bay Village, Sarasota, on April 13 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Senior Friendship Center Medical Clinic in Sarasota at 1888 Brother Geenen Way, 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 15 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.