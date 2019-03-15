|
Woodrow, Ruth
Sep. 13, 1928 - Mar. 9, 2019
Ruth Woodrow, 90, a Bay Village, Sarasota resident, is survived by her husband, Roger, of 63 years and children Arlene, Howard and Janet along with four grandchildren.
Ruth had an accomplished career as a nurse and volunteer, as well as a mother, and enjoyed her profession for over 50 years. She retired as a teacher in the Sarasota County School System, and is the author of a nationally utilized pharmacology textbook.
A memorial service will be held at Bay Village, Sarasota, on April 13 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Senior Friendship Center Medical Clinic in Sarasota at 1888 Brother Geenen Way, 34236.
