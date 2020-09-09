Presutte, S. Gerald
Dec 19, 1921 - Sep 4, 2020
S. Gerald Presutte passed away on September 4, 2020 from complications of a stroke. Gerald was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 19, 1921.
He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and the University of Chicago, graduating with a degree in accounting from St. John's University in 1942. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army/Air Force as a radar technician on Guam.
Gerald retired from the General Foods Corporation as an Accounting Executive after 37 years. After retirement in1986, he moved from Southbury Connecticut to Sarasota, FL. He was very active in the community and served nine years on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Delaware. He also volunteered at Players of Sarasota, Florida Studio Theater, Theatreworks and the Van Wezel. He was also a member of the church of the Incarnation, Palm Singles, and the Sarasota PC users Group.
Gerald is survived by his son, Richard Presutte and his wife Dian; grandson, David and his significant other Crystal; granddaughter Laura and her husband John; and his two great grandchildren, Madison and Luke.
Services will be private at Sarasota National Cemetery.
