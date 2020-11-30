Katz, Dr. S. Stanley

Oct 21,1928 - Nov 10, 2020

Dr. S. Stanley Katz was born in Albany, New York, on Oct. 21, 1928. After graduating from Columbia High School in Nassau, New York, he toured for several years with a couple of big bands playing the tenor sax and clarinet.

Music was Stan's passion for the remainder of his life, playing weekly with a local band until Covid-19 intervened. He graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Political Science, the first in his family to attend college. In 1956, he earned his Master's in Economics from Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Public Affairs and Citizenship. While studying for his Masters at Syracuse, Stanley met Cecilia S. Sigalowsky. They were married on June 19, 1955.

In 1955, Stanley began his professional career as an economist working for the US Bureau of the Budget in Washington, DC. He worked for the OECD in Paris from 1962 to 1965. In 1967, Stanley began working for the US Department of Commerce, rising to Deputy Assistant Secretary by 1978. In 1966, while at Commerce, Stanley earned his PhD in International Economics from American University. From 1978 to 1990. Stanley was Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila, Philippines. From 1990-1993, Stanley was an advisor to the newly-created European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London. In 1998, Stanley and Cecilia moved from Honolulu, Hawaii, where he had worked with the East-West Center, and retired to Sarasota, Florida.

Cecilia passed away in 2017. They were married for nearly 62 years. Stanley spent the last three years of his life in a loving relationship with Judy Rudges of Sarasota where, pre-Covid, they enjoyed the robust arts scene and, during the Covid pandemic, enjoyed quarantining together with a beautiful view of Sarasota Bay.

Stanley had just celebrated his 92nd birthday three weeks before he passed. Anyone who knew Stan would agree, he was the quintessential Gentleman. Above everything else, his life positively touched the lives of many. He is survived by his loving children, Raquel of Holbrook, New York and Mitchell, of Chevy Chase, Maryland.



