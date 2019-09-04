|
Desindes, Sabrina J.
July 27, 1994 - Sept 1, 2019
Sabrina J. Desindes, 24, of North Port, Florida, died on Sept 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on September 7, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287. Services will be held at 11:00 am on September 7, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home, Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019