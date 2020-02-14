|
|
McNutt, Sally Curtiss
May 23, 1952 - February 5, 2020
Sally Curtiss McNutt, 67, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away February 5th, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 23rd, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Her parents, John "Jack" Curtiss McNutt and Laural Clark Curtiss McNutt, precede her in death. She was an incredibly devoted and loving caregiver to her parents for many years.
Sally was a 1970 graduate of Sarasota High School. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Manatee Junior College, and attended the University of South Florida and Florida State University. After 31 years with GTE/Verizon, Sally worked for Nielsen Media Research, and had recently found her "dream job" at The Ringling.
Sally delighted in flowers, gardening, opera, art, poetry, family genealogy research, American history, politics, travel, great food and wine. Her greatest joy was found in the simple pleasures of time spent with family, friends, or enjoying a good book in the backyard swing.
She is survived and loved by her sister, Nancy Curtiss McNutt, and brother, Donald Curtiss McNutt (Pam). Sally was the beloved, fun aunt to Kali Martin McNutt (Theo), Molly Addington McNutt Morrison (Clay), and great-nephew, Jack Clayton Morrison. Her love of all things French was evidenced in her name morphing to "Tante Sally" after a recent family trip to France.
In addition, "Aunt Sally" had a special bond and enjoyed time spent with her niece and nephew by love, Emily Mruczek (Jason) and Gabe Calleja, great-nieces Brooklynn and Aubrey Mruczek, and great-nephew Kilen Calleja.
Sally was blessed to be part of a caring circle of lifelong best friends who walked with her and loved her through cancer treatments. Her family is especially and forever grateful to Jane Sue Shumway and Debbie Kowal for the agape love shown to Sally during her illness.
Special thanks to friends and neighbors for the food, flowers, yard care, and transportation over the past months. You are truly an example of how to love your neighbor.
Finally, the family would like to express gratitude to caregivers and volunteers at Tidewell Sarasota Hospice House and Sarasota Memorial Hospital for providing compassionate care during Sally's final days. Special thanks to Theresa Harrell, who went above and beyond in taking care of Sally's home and daily tasks during her illness.
Please join us for a Celebration of Sally's Life at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Bay Lawn, on Sunday, March 8th at 5:30PM.
Memorials and donations in memory of Sally may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238, or Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 South Palm Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020