Crimi, Sally J
Jun 15, 1937 - Oct 12, 2020
Sally J Crimi, 83, of Englewood, Florida passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
She was born June 15, 1937 in Coraopolis, PA. Sally enjoyed photography, decorating and antique collecting.
She is greatly missed by her husband of 26 years, Robert "Bob" Crimi; grandson, Jaxson Carney; two granddaughters, Luci and Chaya Carney; step son-in-law, Chuck Carney and sister-in-law Kathy Crimi all of Englewood, FL. Sally was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Melissa Carney.
Contributions can be made in her name to Moffitt Cancer Center, P.O. Box 23827 Tampa, FL 33633 or moffitt.org/give