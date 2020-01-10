Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
1929 - 2020
Salmon Bernard Richard Obituary
Bernard Richard, Salmon
Aug 23, 1929 - Dec 21, 2019
Dad was born in NYC during the Great Depression. He had a sister, Eleanor who was 2 years older. The family lost all of their possessions including during that time including their Duesenberg car. The family moved to a small flat in Harlem that his grandmother owned. Dad joined the USAF in 1950-1954 and served in the Korean War as a meteorologist.
Mom and dad were introduced by their parents mothers, as both were good friends and lived close by. Mom and dad were married June 1957 in New York City. A short time later Dad was accepted to dental school in Lakeland Florida where he completed his first year. The following year(1958) he had a son and decided to pursue a different career. He moved to Sarasota in 1960 and worked at his fathers advertising business;Hal Roberts. He had an offer with Tropicana which required a move to Texas.His insurance agent convinced him to stay and sell insurance instead. Dad flourished. His daughter was born 1961. An avid musician since a youth, he played tenor saxophone in a local dance band, The Sophisticates. Dad was also a 32nd degree Mason, Kiwanian, Boy Scout leader, and planning commissioner. He loved sailing.Dad instilled frugality and a do-it-yourself mentality. We never called a plumber, electrician, or took the car to a repair shop. Dad was also a loving father and husband.We love you dad!
A Requiem Mass will be held at the Church of the Redeemer, January 17,2020 located at 222 S. Palm Avenue.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
