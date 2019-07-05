Home

Services
Apostle I Funeral Home
2403 14th St W
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 782-8193
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Marina Jack's
2 Marina Plaza
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
3207 Montana Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Kent


1951 - 2019
Sam Kent Obituary
Kent, Sam
Aug 5th,1951 - Jun 30th, 2019
Samuel Joseph Kent died June 30th after a challenging battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and children when he passed in his home in Sarasota, Florida. Sam was a gregarious, outgoing, and high-energy friend, father, worker, and husband. He was the life of any room, always sharing stories, food, and a good laugh. Sam is preceded in death by his mother and father Beatrice and Alex Kent. He lives on through his wife of 40 years, Libby, children Gabe, Alexis, Jaime, and Stefan, and granddaughter Piper. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 5:00pm at Marina Jack's at 2 Marina Plaza Sarasota, Florida 34236. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20 at 1:00pm at St. James Episcopal Church at 3207 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. A reception will follow the service. Remembrances may be made to Serenity Recovery Network in Cincinnati, OH or the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 5 to July 7, 2019
