Mossler, Sam
Aug 27, 1975 - Oct 21, 2020
Samuel Arnold Mossler, age 45, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Samuel was born August 27, 1975, in Bradenton, Florida, to Terry and Dr. Mike Mossler.
Sam was a well-known actor and writer. His most outstanding achievements being; VPA Program Booker High School Actor of the year 1993 and then being accepted to the prestigious BFA Acting Program at Florida State University. He was the writer and producer of "Ghosts of Firs Nikolaich" produced in three separate New York City venues. Also, Sam was a semi-finalist and received the Producers Badge at the 2015 Austin Film Festival for "Og's Utopia", and second-round finalist at the 2016 Austin Festival for "Walter Ruddy in Repose or Green Flash." Leading roles of Sam's at Florida Studio Theatre included Chef George—"How to Use a Knife"; Lawrence Garfinkle—"Other Peoples Money"; William Kunstler—"Kunstler".
Sam was an avid ukulele player, jazz music expert, film aficionado, and a real crooner. He spent most of his life entranced in the arts. Sam was a creator of film, music, short stories, screenplays, plays, paintings, and many more mediums of art. He had an old soul who was kind, generous, and loving—a best friend to many.
Sam is survived by his parents, Terry and Dr. Mike Mossler; brother, Mickey Mossler; and his partner, Nicole Hancock.
A Catholic memorial mass for Sam will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 833 Magellan Dr, Sarasota, FL 34243.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam's memory may be made to The Sam Mossler Scholarship Fund at Florida Studio Theater, Sarasota, Florida US.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com
for the Mossler family.