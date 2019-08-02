|
|
Strong, Samantha
August 11, 1987 - August 1, 2019
Samantha "Sam" Strong passed away peacefully in Venice, Florida on August 1, 2019 under hospice care and surrounded by family at the age of 31.
Samantha was born on August 11, 1987 in Lafayette, Indiana to April Agee and William Strong. In her teens, she was involved in cheerleading and volleyball. She later moved to Sarasota, Florida in 2002, graduating from Lakewood Ranch High School in 2006. As an adult, Sam worked mainly in hospitality, always close to one of her favorite things - the beach. She also enjoyed movies and was a lover of the outdoors.
Samantha is survived by her daughter Sophia, her mother April and step-father Brian Agee of Venice, Florida, her father William Strong and step-mother Nancy Naville-Strong of Lafayette, Indiana, her sister Kristi and husband Daniel Dotter of New Port Richey, Florida, her brother Bradley and wife Amanda Strong of Springboro, Ohio, her grandfather Dean Bunch of Lafayette, Indiana, and grandparents Thomas and Joan Strong of Lafayette, Indiana. She will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews: Allison, Nolan, Jack and Savana, her step-siblings Lisa and Joseph Naville, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She is preceded in death by grandparents Elizabeth Bunch, Madonna and Don King, Diana Martin and Dean Cotton.
A funeral service in memory of Samantha will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3000 E Venice Avenue on Saturday, August 3 at 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N, Venice, Florida.
Memorial donations in memory of Samantha can be made to an educational account for Sophia: https://www.gofundme.com/f/educational-account-for-sophia
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019