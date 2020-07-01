Bawab, Samir
Jul 15, 1936 - May 11, 2020
Doctor Bawab was born in Beirut, Lebanon on July 15, 1935. At the age of 4 he began attending a French school and later at the age of 9 he went to a British Missionary School for Boys. Because Arabic was spoken in his home, he became trilingual by the age of 10. Later he attended the American University of Beirut, which is where he also attended medical school and became a doctor.
In 1961 he went to Saudi Arabia to work for ARAMCO as a family physician in the senior staff camp. It was a fenced-in community in the middle of the desert called Abqaiq. While there he learned to play tennis and met his wife to be, Barbara Joan Cleaver. She was teaching first graders in the senior staff camp. They played tennis together and sometimes won some mixed doubles trophies – but only 3rd and 2nd flight, never the 1st flight. When Dr. Bawab decided to become a radiologist, they went to Baltimore, Maryland in 1968 so he could learn that specialty at John's Hopkins. When he finished, they moved to South Bend, Indiana where he practiced radiology. Barbara retired from teaching and decided to become a mother. She gave birth to two sons, Nabil Samir Bawab and Omar Nadim Bawab. They had a busy life there. South Bend had a small zoo of its own. The University of Notre Dame sponsored many youth sports groups which the two Bawab boys were able to take advantage of. And not too far away was Chicago with many wonderful places to take their sons to and also wonderful places to eat. South Bend had a very busy tennis season each year as soon as the snow was gone. Samir and Barbara spent plenty of time on the courts. Every year there was a doctor's tournament and Dr. Bawab would win many of those events. In 2002, he retired to Sarasota, Florida. He and Barbara lived in a friendly and lively neighborhood. The neighbors would frequently get together for good times. Dr. Bawab played tennis and had many good friends from that pastime who will greatly miss him. In 2018 he had too many falls and could not drive the car anymore. He spent the last year and half of his life in the nursing home where he was well cared for while there. His younger son Omar moved to Sarasota in April 2020 to be near his parents. He was grateful to see his father on his last days.
Dr. Samir Bawab is survived by his wife Barbara and sons Nabil and Omar. He is predeceased by both of his parents.
All who knew Dr. Samir Bawab will be remembering him as a wonderful and kind man friendly to everyone.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.