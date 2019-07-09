|
Elsby, Samuel J. III
Aug 18, 1937 - June 28, 2019
Samuel J. Elsby III (Sam) passed away on June 28, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1937 in New Albany, Indiana.
Sam is survived by his brother, Robert P. Elsby, two nephews, and 4 great nieces.
Although Sam grew up in New Albany, IN., he relocated to Florida where he finished his high school and college education before becoming the Florida Sales Representative for the family business, Paoli Chair Co. He later assumed a managerial position with the company until he returned to Siesta Key in the early 70's. Sam loved and cherished his neighbors and friends on Siesta Key.
In the early 1960s Sam purchased his home in Siesta Key where he remained until 2016 when he moved to Sunniland Assisted Living due to failing health. The family would like to express their gratitude to Sue Moulton, of Sunniland Assisted Living, for providing such excellent care.
Arrangements are being handled by National Cremation & Burial Society. No visitation or service.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 9 to July 12, 2019