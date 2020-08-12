1/1
Samuel Lee Harris Jr.
1980 - 2020
Harris Jr., Samuel Lee
Dec 9, 1980 - Aug 2, 2020
Samuel Lee Harris Jr., 39, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm - 9:00pm on Fri., Aug. 14, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Aug. 15, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Galilee Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Samuel leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Marcella Gail Stevenson; father, Samuel Lee Harris Jr.; sister, Kendra Ashley Behn.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
AUG
15
Service
01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
