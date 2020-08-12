Or Copy this URL to Share

Harris Jr., Samuel Lee

Dec 9, 1980 - Aug 2, 2020

Samuel Lee Harris Jr., 39, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm - 9:00pm on Fri., Aug. 14, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Aug. 15, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Galilee Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Samuel leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Marcella Gail Stevenson; father, Samuel Lee Harris Jr.; sister, Kendra Ashley Behn.



