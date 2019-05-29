Home

Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Samuel M. Hopkins

Samuel M. Hopkins Obituary
Hopkins, Samuel M.
Jan 9, 1937 - May 27, 2019
Samuel M. Hopkins, 82, Osprey, FL passed away May 27, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease; he is now at peace. Sam owned several NDE companies in OH and a fabricating company in Houston, TX. He was a member of the Tabernacle Church in Sarasota, a 50 year member of The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of OH in Portage Lakes #752 in Akron, OH. Sam was a graduate of Ohio State University and a professional engineer in 3 states. He is survived by his wife Judy Hopkins; sons, David Hopkins of Louisville, OH and James Russell Hopkins of Charlotte, NC; step daughter, Debbie Erlsten of Dellroy, OH; daughter, Lisa Hopkins Till of Atlanta, GA; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Feagle of Winter Haven, FL and Sue Hendren of Moravian Falls, NC. Sam was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Monday, June 3 at Henry Warstler Cemetery in Canton, OH.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2019
