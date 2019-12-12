|
Rosenfeld, Samuel
April 5, 1951 - Dec 1, 2019
Dr. Samuel Rosenfeld joined his beloved son, Jordan Louis Rosenfeld, on December 1st, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Pittsburgh, he formerly resided in Gladwyne, Pa, and eventually settled in Sarasota, Fl, and Ventnor, New Jersey. Sam's upbeat and caring nature touched the lives of everyone he knew. His strong moral compass, generosity, and acceptance of others were an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a true renaissance man, Sam had an avid interest in Politics and world affairs, loved to work in the garden, enjoyed going to the theater and opera. He loved to travel and was adventurous, jumping out of airplanes, paragliding off a mountain, skiing a black diamond. For many years he was a Big Brother. He is survived by his adoring bride, Sacha, his brother Brian and wife Sally, Sister and Brother-in Law, Jerry and Sue Ann Levin, Sister-in Law, Dr. Janet Crane, niece, nephews, and his many friends who will miss his so. Sam, you are loved from the ground to outer space and back, and from now until all eternity. Contributions in his memory may be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019