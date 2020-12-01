Anderson, Sandra Ann Hacking
Jul 7, 1937 - Nov 22, 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Ann Hacking Anderson was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on July 7, 1937. She departed her loving family on November 22, 2020.
Sandy was mother to Paul, Stephanie, John, Eric, and Michael. She raised her children in various locations across the US, but settled in DeLand, FL with her husband John "Jack" Anderson. Long before her children became successful and productive members of society, she had the esteemed honor of demanding they clean their "pig-sty" of a room or always do a job right the first time. She also reminded them that God only gives challenges a person has the strength to overcome.
Sandy lived through the end of the depression and hardships of World War II when her father deployed to the China-Burma-India Theater of Operations. She was a graduate of the prestigious Massachusetts General Hospital Nursing School. She worked for nearly thirty years as a nurse and completed her career as the Head Operating Room Nurse.
Sandy loved her church family. She was an active member in Venice United Church of Christ and was a member of the Stephen Ministry. While a member of the Stephen Ministry, she would visit the bedside of the sick and pray for their recovery. Additionally, she used her nursing experience while volunteering at Venice Regional Bayfront Health Hospital as the liaison between nurses, patients, visitors, and doctors.
Sandy was an amazing artist, painting and drawing many scenes that we can enjoy for years to come. In addition, she enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, and quilting with her sister Penny.
Aside from her children, Sandy is survived by her brother, sister, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a service on Thursday December the 10th at 3pm with family and close friends at Venice United Church of Christ 620 Shamrock Blvd, Venice, FL 34293. It will also be live streamed online at http://shorturl.at/yOWZ1
In lieu of flowers, friends and family can donate to Venice United Church of Christ in Sandy's name. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.