Sandra Ann O'Hara


1938 - 2020
O'Hara, Sandra Ann
12/06/1938 - 01/06/2020
Sandy Sprankle O'Hara, 81, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Sandy was born in Bangor, Maine, and moved to Sarasota as a child. A talented acrobat and dancer, she was recruited by Gibson's Hollywood Sky Ballet while only fifteen. She toured with traveling shows and circuses throughout the USA and Europe, including an appearance on the original Micky Mouse Club. While appearing with the Aerial Chapmans in Brussels, Belgium in 1959, she suffered serious injuries that brought her performing career to an end.
She spent the rest of her life in Sarasota, raising her two children and working retail. She was a seasonal fixture in the AMC Sarasota Square box office for almost 20 years, while spending summers in Maine.
She's survived by her daughter Mindi Coker (husband Steve), son BJ O'Hara (wife Melanie), grandchildren Brie-Anne Coker Espina (husband Jody), Kirstin Coker Grotheer (husband Jacob) and Lucas O'Hara, as well as great-grandchildren Jordan, Miles and Lola Espina. Her brother Derry Murray lives in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
There will be no local services, her children will be taking her home to Maine in the Spring.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
