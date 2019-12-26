|
|
Hanan, Sandra C.
June 26, 1939 - December 24, 2019
Sandra C Hanan, beloved Wife, Mother, Mimi, Great- Mimi, and sister, 80 years old, 52 year resident of Sarasota, passed on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Sandra was born in Montgomery, Alabama, June 26, 1939 as the oldest daughter of Rose Schaeffer Copeland and Bernard Copeland. She was married to her one and only love, Dr. Lewis Hanan, in August 1958.
While building their family, they lived in Birmingham, Alabama and Biloxi, Mississippi before settling in Sarasota in 1967.
Sandra and Lewis were busy raising four children when Sandra and best friend, Barbara Katz, established and ran SandBar Jewels, a successful jewelry business located in the Hyatt Hotel. Then at the age of 50, she returned to college to pursue and achieve her life's passion of becoming a registered nurse (RN), a career in which she thrived for more than 20 years.
Sandra was also devoted to many meaningful causes and organizations in our community, including Temple Beth Sholom, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, Family Promise, JFCS, The Robert Jones Community Center and The Children's Haven to name a few. Her commitment to helping others was unsurpassed and she had a very special place in her heart for all children.
But more than anything, Sandra loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sandra leaves a legacy that will continue to be honored and cherished by all who knew her. Married for 62 years, she is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Lewis Hanan; her children, Julie Hanan Carruthers, Jodi Hanan Bearman (Mark Bearman), Rubin Hanan (Alyson Hanan) Benjamin Hanan (Stacy Hanan); her grandchildren,Talor Bearman (Meg Bearman), Blayke Bearman Fondrie (Bryan Fondrie), Amanda Carruthers, Morgan Bearman Koplon (Josh Koplon), Emory Bearman, Sydney Hanan, Samantha Hanan, David Carruthers, Alex Hanan, Eli Hanan, Joey Hanan; her great-grandchildren, Ayda Fondrie and Rowan Bearman; and sister, Martha Copeland Halbreich.
The Hanan family is extremely grateful to their new and lifelong friends for their kindness toward Sandra during this challenging year. A special thanks to Marsha Goldsby, Taya Lennon, and Phyllis Lowitt, her friends and caregivers, for enriching her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's memory to any one of the following organizations that she supported: Temple Beth Sholom Endowment, The Children's Haven, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, Alzheimer's Research.
A Memorial Service was held at Temple Beth Sholom on December 26, 2019.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes were in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019