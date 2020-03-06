Home

Sandra Elkins


1921 - 2020
Sandra Elkins Obituary
Elkins, Sandra
Feb 2, 1921 - Feb 27, 2020
Sandy was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved from Pembroke Pines, Florida to Sarasota in January, 2016.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1988.
Sandy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a wonderful homemaker and always helped those in need.Survivors include her daughter Carol (Gerald) Acker of Brookville, NY. Son Robert (Susan) Elkins of Sarasota
Grandchildren Ashleigh, Alixandra, Robert and Andrew Acker,
Lane Elkins and four great grandchildren. Services were held in Nwe York on March 1, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
