Foster, Sandra
Aug 09, 1940 - Aug 31, 2020
Sandra Foster, 80, of Venice, FL, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020. She was born in Middleton, MA, on Aug 9, 1940. Sandra worked for many years at the Venice Eye Clinic and later at State College of Florida. She loved volunteering with the American Cancer Society
's Look Good Feel Better and Road to Recovery programs and Venice Relay For Life
. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, and is survived by her brother Charles and sisters Arlene and Lillian, her daughters Cindy (Ron) Schultz, and Wendy (Mike) Rose, four grandchildren; Aaron, Jordan, Alexandria and Jacob, one great granddaughter, Harmony, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church, 312 W. Miami Ave., Venice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or the American Cancer Society
. Funeral arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Venice Chapel.