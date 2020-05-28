Sandra Jean (Sandy) Nelson
Nelson, Sandra Jean (Sandy)
August 4, 1962 - April 25, 2020
Sandra Jean ( Sandy) Nelson age 57, a resident of Port Charlotte FL, formerly from Elk Grove Village IL, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020. Sandy was born August 4, 1962 in Chicago.
She is preceded in death by her mother Laura Lee Kehm, Sister Susan Anderson and brother William "Willie" Nelson. She is survived by her loving sister Sheree Kamoski, Julie (Rick) Spoerl, Robin (Bob) Kalivoda, many nieces and nephews, loving cousins and friends to many.
Sandy was an avid Cubs fan and animal lover especially her rescue pups Purdy and Happy who she loved dearly.
Sandy will be remembered for her infectious laugh, amazing heart and beautiful smile.
Please donate in honor of Sandy to a cause dear to her heart at animalleague.org.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
