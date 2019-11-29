Home

Sandra Jean Teague


1936 - 2019
Sandra Jean Teague Obituary
Teague, Sandra Jean
July 26, 1936 - Nov 26, 2019
Sandra was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa and moved to Bradenton in 1983 from Eastlake, Ohio with her husband John G. Teague to spend their retirement years. Before retiring she was a dedicated mother and teacher. She was predeceased by her husband in 1998.
She is survived by her son Kenneth G. Teague of Panama city Beach, Fl and daughter Kimberly J. Geldart of Leesburg, Virginia; Five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters. Services will be private. Burial will be in Virginia. National Cremation Society is in charge.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
