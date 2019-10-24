|
Kemp, Sandra
Sandra Ellen Kemp, 51, passed away October 23, 2019. She was born April 10, 1968 in Flint, Michigan.
Sandy graduated from DeVry University with a BS in Information Technology. She came to Sarasota in 2014 from Hale, Michigan. She was a member of Sarasota Baptist Church, Moose Lodge, Auxiliary. Sandy loved the beach, boating, traveling, cruises, her dogs, her bible study group and everything about Christmas.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of two and half years, Thomas Kemp; daughters, Abigail Stover and her husband Ryan of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Sarah Savin of West Branch, Michigan; brother, Douglas Behrendt and his wife Jen of Venice, Florida; parents, Jim and Linda Behrendt of New Port Richey, Florida; and father and mother-in-law, Richard and Jackie Kemp of Punta Gorda, Florida.
There will be a visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Sarasota Baptist Church, 7091 Proctor Road, Sarasota, Florida 34241. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sarasota Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019