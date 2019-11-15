|
|
Lemon, Sandra
Jun 30, 1945 - Oct 31, 2019
Sandra Lee Lemon was born June 30, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. She moved with her husband, John and her four children to Nokomis in 1978. Sandra was a local artist, and was very active with both family and church. Sandra went home to be with the Lord, October 31, 2019 from complications due to advance stages of pulmonary fibrosis. Sandra is survived by her husband John; her three sons, Lance Stubbs, Tod Stubbs (Kim), and John Stubbs III (Carlina). Her daughter Carrie DiSebastian (John), her 9 grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Center of Hope Venice, 2395 Shamrock Dr, Venice, FL 34293. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bible Basics International in Sandra's honor. P.O. Box 726 Odessa, FL. 33556 memo Sandra Lemon Memorial Fund.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019