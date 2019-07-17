Home

Sandra Osterman


1947 - 2019
Osterman, Sandra
March 8, 1947 - July 16, 2019
Heaven became a richer place July 16th at the passing of Sandra J. Osterman. She was an active member of the Tabernacle of Sarasota. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard, step-son; Mark Ort, grandchildren; Cassandra Ort and Jessica Ort, great-grandchildren Kaylynn, Rhyan, Alliyah, Halley Joe, Harper Lee and Naomi. Memorial contributions may be made to a charitable organization of the donor's choosing. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
