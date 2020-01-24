|
Lineweaver, Sandra S.
Oct 18, 1937 - Jan 18, 2020
Sandra Sears Lineweaver, 82, died peacefully on Saturday, January 18th surrounded by her family and love. Although a longtime Sarasota resident, she was born in Tampa, Florida. Sandra was the son of the late Ernest Claud Sears and the late Thelma Donahoo Sears and sister to the late Ernest "Sonny" Sears. A graduate of Sarasota High School, she went on to earn her BA from Florida State University.
Sandra was a cherished wife, mother, sister, and grandmother with a kind heart, quick wit and an internal strength that is rarely seen today. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John, and their children, John Jr, Bill and Kay Lineweaver. Her family grew to include her daughter-in-law, Delphine, and 6 grandchildren: Jonathan, Matthieu, Emilie and Sean Lineweaver; and Dylan and Tyler Rasmussen. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Carol Sears and two nieces, Ashley Dement and Susie Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on Saturday, February 1st at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020