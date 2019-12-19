|
|
Schwenk, Sandra S.
Jul 3, 1945 - Dec 12, 2019
Sandra S. Schwenk passed to her Lord, Thursday, Dec. 12, surrounded by her loving family at Lakewood Ranch/Tidewell Hospice, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Beckley, West Virginia and moved to Florida in 1964. She was a Christian and a devoted member of 360 Church, Sarasota. Sandy was a homemaker, bookkeeper, and for 29 years the registrar at Phillippi Shores Elementary School. Sandy, and her husband Doug, recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Sandy had a positive impact on countless families and co-workers in her 29 years at Phillippi Shores Elementary and always enjoyed seeing the children grow and flourish over the years. She was a past member of the Junior League, and for many years she was the videographer for the Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Sunday performances and an active proud parent of the Sarasota Sharks swim teams and Sarasota's Sailor Circus. Sandy is survived by her sister, Nancy Belcher, Beckley, West Virginia, her husband Doug Schwenk, two sons, William D. "Tripp" Schwenk III (Heather), Bradenton, FL and Zane Earl Schwenk (Lauren), Winter Haven, FL.
She was blessed with 4 active granchildren, Stella and Stone, Winter Haven, and Toby and Taylor, Bradenton.
A celebration of life is planned for the near future.
-30-
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019