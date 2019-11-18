Home

Wallace, Sandra
Dec 20, 1942 - Nov 17, 2019
Sandra Louise Wallace, 76, of Venice passed away November 17, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on December 20, 1945. Her parents Frank J. and Alberta H. Sarosi Wallace precede her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelly C. Smith (David Fox) of Venice and her son, Michael S. Wallace of Port Charlotte.
Sandra retired from the Venice Police Department in 2013 after 32 years of service as the Communications Manager. Sandra also enjoyed cultivating Orchids and taking care of her pets.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota.
www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
