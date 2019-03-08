Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Weidemiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra (Thomas) Weidemiller


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra (Thomas) Weidemiller Obituary
Weidemiller, Sandra (Thomas)
Oct 19, 1942 - Mar 6, 2019
Sandra (Thomas) Weidemiller, 76, passed suddenly March 6, 2019. Sandra was born in Detroit to Warren and Georgianna Thomas, October 9, 1942. Sandra moved to Manatee County with her family at the age of one. Sandy attended Manatee County schools and was active with family and friends. She had various jobs, the last of which was administrative in a doctor's office. Sandy especially loved camping on Lake Ontario in the summer, which they started doing last summer, and living on the Braden River. Her latest love is her 5-month old puppy, Jovi. Sandy is survived by her beloved husband, Dale; daughter, Wendy (Breedlove) Devine of Bradenton; son, Craig Breedlove and his wife, Betty of Sarasota. Sandra is also survived by her brother, Richard Thomas and his wife, Donna of Bradenton, 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Sandra was predeceased by her loving daughter, Christine (Breedlove) Pecorino; her father, Warren Thomas; mother, Georgianna (Caler) Johnson; step-father, Edmund Johnson; brother, Bill Thomas; sisters, Nancy (Thomas) Chesnut, Patricia (Don) Ranta and son in law, Charles Devine. She loved Bradenton and she and Dale spoke of moving downtown to enjoy her beloved City, waterfront and places of fond memories. They have been fortunate to live on the Braden River for 26 years and it was that location that always was the deciding factor to stay put. From her chair in the bay window, she marveled every day at how lucky she was to see manatees, osprey, tarpon, mullet and even Mr. Alligator, who went west in the morning and returned to his home each evening at sunset. Those that knew her felt her sincere warmth and appreciation for them, and life in general. Sandra only focused on positive things in her daily life and saw the good side of everyone. A favorite day could be traveling on a cruise in Europe, or a pajama day at home, doing her emails, shopping on line and watching shows with Dale. Nobody could find a better bargain for clothes, cars or trips and some asked her to research things for them. Her undying love and support of Dale was known and felt by all, and each day of their 45 years at some moment they would profess their love to each other, and marvel at how wonderful their life was. Nothing was ever taken for granted. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM - 1:00PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00PM-1:30PM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34207. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to www.savethemanatee.org. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now