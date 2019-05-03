|
Diaz, Sandy
Nov 3, 1946 - Apr 30, 2019
Sandy was born November 3, 1946 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Florence Hansen Bowen and Harold Bowen.
She graduated from Ft. Lauderdale high school and Stetson University in Deland, FL.
Sandy loved to travel. From an early age she traveled throughout the USA with her parents during summer vacations. After the death of her father she traveled with her mother throughout Europe. Sandy met her husband Francisco Diaz in Spain in 1971 while vacationing with her girlfriend. She found her soulmate even if they could not speak the same language. They were married 47 years.
Francisco and Sandy lived in many places before retiring to Florida, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Colorado, Mexico, Oregon, and Maryland. They moved to Sarasota, FL. in 2002 and became active tennis members of the Meadows Country Club. Sandy became chair of the Activity Committee and Chair of the Book Club. She also served on the Meadows Homeowners Board. Sandy's favorite pastimes were reading books and playing bridge.
Sandy was much loved by many of the Meadows Country Club members and so many others she had met throughout her life. She in turn loved people. She is survived by her loving husband Francisco.
There will be a mass said in Sandy's honor on May 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Jude church.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, Fl. 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 3 to May 5, 2019