Santa Riegler
Santa "Tina" Riegler


1933 - 2019
Santa "Tina" Riegler Obituary
Riegler, Santa "Tina"
Feb 13, 1933 - Oct 13, 2019
Santa "Tina" Riegler, after a very blessed and full life, went to be with our Lord on October 13, 2019. She was preceded in Glory by her parents, Anthony and Elvira Nicosia and her son, Russell. She is survived by her beloved brother, Ralph Nicosia; her daughter, Yvonne (John) Whitcomb; grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Zac and Julian cousins, Daniela, Andrea and Alena; niece, Stephanie (Mike); nephew, Anthony (Karri); grandnephew, Anthony, Jr. (Jamie), and their children, Ralphie and Jeffry; grandniece, Whitney (Joel) and their daughter, Andy. She was thankful for her long time friendship with Nila Cameron. The family would like to thank Gloria Bucoy for her loving care. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
