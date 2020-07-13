Morris, Sara

01/21/2002 - 07/07/2020

Sara Callie Morris, 18, of Sarasota FL, passed away on July 7, 2020. Sara recently graduated from The Achievement Center. She had planned to attend college in the fall to train to be a Psychiatric Nurse. Sara loved to help people and wanted to make that her life's work.

She was preceded in death by Grandfather's Darryl Van Kirk and Larry Morris as well as her Uncle Mike Combs.

Sara is survived by her Mother, Amy Van Kirk, her Father Micheal Morris, her step-father Chris Wilson, her brother Brandon Morris, and her step-brother Jack Wilson. She is also survived by her Grandparents Bob and Donna Young, her Grandmother Kathy Van Kirk , and her grandmother Sandy Morris, her Uncle and Aunt Jeremy and Dawn Morris, Aunt Karen Combs, Aunt Jodi Van Kirk, and Aunt Ranae Van Kirk. Numerous cousins and many friends.

A memorial service will be held for Sara on Sunday July 19 from 3-6 at 3222 59th St Sarasota FL



