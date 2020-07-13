1/1
Sara Morris
2002 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris, Sara
01/21/2002 - 07/07/2020
Sara Callie Morris, 18, of Sarasota FL, passed away on July 7, 2020. Sara recently graduated from The Achievement Center. She had planned to attend college in the fall to train to be a Psychiatric Nurse. Sara loved to help people and wanted to make that her life's work.
She was preceded in death by Grandfather's Darryl Van Kirk and Larry Morris as well as her Uncle Mike Combs.
Sara is survived by her Mother, Amy Van Kirk, her Father Micheal Morris, her step-father Chris Wilson, her brother Brandon Morris, and her step-brother Jack Wilson. She is also survived by her Grandparents Bob and Donna Young, her Grandmother Kathy Van Kirk , and her grandmother Sandy Morris, her Uncle and Aunt Jeremy and Dawn Morris, Aunt Karen Combs, Aunt Jodi Van Kirk, and Aunt Ranae Van Kirk. Numerous cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be held for Sara on Sunday July 19 from 3-6 at 3222 59th St Sarasota FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved