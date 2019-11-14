|
|
Simet, Sara 'Sally'
Aug 27, 1944 - Nov 5, 2019
Sara Jane Simet, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on November 5, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Simet, Jr., and her father, John Appleget Goehrig, Sally grew up in Yardley, Pennsylvania and graduated from Pennsbury High School, before attending Green Mountain College in Vermont. She resided in Bayville, NJ and Venice, Florida, where she volunteered at the Venice Theater and Venice Performing Arts Center, and was a member of NOVA (Newcomers of Venice Alumni) Singles Group for many years. She was an avid traveler when she was not at home with her pride and joy Roxie, her mini-dachshund.
Sally is survived by her mother, Jane Henry Goehrig, her brother, David Henry Goehrig, her children, Brian Burns and Christine Deveney, her grandchildren, Michael Burns, Connor Deveney and Morgan Deveney, and her great-granddaughter, Fallon Burns.
There will be a service at the Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, Florida on November 22 at 11:30 in the Mac Room.
Burial in Ewing, NJ will be at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019