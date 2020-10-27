1/
Sarah "Sunny" Bernstein
1920 - 2020
Bernstein, Sarah "Sunny"
Jun 8, 1920 - Oct 22, 2020
Sarah (Sunny) Bernstein (Husband Emanuel Bernstein predeceased) died peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her sons Jerry, Harvey, Joel, her daughter in law Maureen, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her fourth son, Elliot predeceased.
Sunny was a long time volunteer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital knitting and sewing for neo natal infants and children in the pediatrics ward at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Sunny also volunteered at Florida Studio Theatre, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota Public Library, and was a member of Temple Emanuel. She perfected Spinach Pie, and poppy-seed cookies and was well loved for her famous magazine-origami butterfly collection.
Her generous and loving spirit will be missed by family and friends. You may recall her proverb, "If you cannot say anything nice, don't say anything at all."



Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
