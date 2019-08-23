Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Dechert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Jane Dechert


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Jane Dechert Obituary
Dechert, Sarah Jane
May 5, 1931 - Aug 6, 2019
Sarah grew up in Pittsfield, MA. After retiring from a lifetime career in retail and store ownership she moved to Sarasota where she continued her active life. She was on the review committee for the Sarasota Film Festival and worked for William Sonoma and Sur La Table. She will be lovingly remembered as person who lit up every room she entered by her working partners and customers at these stores, her long-time friends and the residents she shared her last year with at the Alderman Oaks Retirement Residence. She is survived by her nephew, John Cook III of Bellingham, WA. Interment will be in the Pittsfield, MA Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.