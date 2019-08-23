|
|
Dechert, Sarah Jane
May 5, 1931 - Aug 6, 2019
Sarah grew up in Pittsfield, MA. After retiring from a lifetime career in retail and store ownership she moved to Sarasota where she continued her active life. She was on the review committee for the Sarasota Film Festival and worked for William Sonoma and Sur La Table. She will be lovingly remembered as person who lit up every room she entered by her working partners and customers at these stores, her long-time friends and the residents she shared her last year with at the Alderman Oaks Retirement Residence. She is survived by her nephew, John Cook III of Bellingham, WA. Interment will be in the Pittsfield, MA Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019