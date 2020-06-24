Miller, Sarah
Nov 28, 1948 - Jun 22, 2020
Sarah Miller, 71, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 22, 2020. Services will be held at 4:00 pm on June 28, 2020 at Bethel Mennonite Church. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.