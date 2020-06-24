Sarah Miller
1948 - 2020-06-22
Miller, Sarah
Nov 28, 1948 - Jun 22, 2020
Sarah Miller, 71, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 22, 2020. Services will be held at 4:00 pm on June 28, 2020 at Bethel Mennonite Church. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
