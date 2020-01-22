|
Wilson, Sarah
May 25, 1936 - Jan. 12, 2020
Sarah Wilson, 83, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Jan. 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 3:00pm on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at Bethlehem Bible Church. Burial will be held at St. Peters Baptist Church Cemetery in Andrews, South Carolina. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Sarah leaves to cherish her memories: daughters Anna Becton (Ronald) and Easter Curry; step-son, Derrick Harvin and Jerrery Harvin; son-in-law, Sherman Rackley; brother-in-law, Buster Harvin; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020