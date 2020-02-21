|
|
Yoder, Sarah
Sarah E. Yoder, 89, passed away February 19, 2020. She was born May 10, 1930 in Millersburg, Ohio to the late Eli B. And Lizzie Ann (Hochstetler) Weaver. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Joas J. Yoder; brothers, Benjamin and Edward Weaver; sisters, Alta Schlabach, Katie Hershberger and Mary Weaver; granddaughter, Shannon Rose Yoder.
Sarah moved to Sarasota in 1966 from Walnut Creek, Ohio and was a long time member of the Tourist Mennonite Church in Pinecraft. She had been a CNA at Sunnyside Nursing Home and then Plymouth Harbor. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Martha J. Miller and her husband Raymond of Greentown, Ohio; Esther Christner and her husband Ralph of Sarasota; Eli J. Yoder and his wife Ella of Sarasota; Freda J. Shetler and her husband Delmar of Myakka City; and Jonas Yoder and his wife Marilyn of Sarasota; grandchildren, Eve (Curt), Jamie (Margie), Nelson (Christie), Wanda (Stephen), Waylon, Steven (Glenda), Michael, Stanley, Shane (Amber), Travis (Elizabeth) and Brent (Angelica); great grandchildren, Megan, Colton, Christian, Jessica, Hana, Abigail, Kaitlyn, Timothy, Christopher, Jacob, Tyler, Hannah, Jonathon, Zachary, Joshua, Eli, Sage, Journey, Legend and Violet.
Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Tourist Mennonite Church. Funeral service will begin at noon followed by internment at Sunnyside Mennonite Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Joas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sarah's honor to the Tourist Mennonite Church, 3340 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020