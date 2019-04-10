|
Harrington, Sarmanah Reaves
Feb 28, 1970 - Apr 1, 2019
Sarmanah Reaves Harrington, 49, of Bradenton, FL, died on Apr 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Apr 12, 2019, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 501 Dr. MLK, JR. Blvd, West Bradenton, FL 34205. Services will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, Apr 13, 2019 at First Community C.O.G.I.C, 1107 29th St E Palmetto, Fl with interment to follow in Palmetto. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral home 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
