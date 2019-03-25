|
|
Erozer, Savas
Aug 2,1940 - Mar 21, 2019
Dr. Savas Erözer, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78. Savas was born in Istanbul, Turkey, where he lived until his early 20's. After receiving his Bachelor's degree from Istanbul University, Savas moved to America to study economics at Harvard University, where he received his Master's as well as his Doctor of Education Degree. Dr. Erözer dedicated his career to ending global hunger. Throughout his 30+ years as a diplomat and senior officer of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Savas worked relentlessly to improve agricultural development and empower women in agriculture in countries throughout the world. Savas was a warm, kind and generous man and was passionate about sailing, cooking, music and traveling. He is survived by his wife Adell, twin sons Cenk and Hakan each with two children in Istanbul, Turkey, son, Luca in Los Angeles and daughter Alisha at Northwestern in Evanston. Memorial contributions for Dr. Erözer may be made to Turning Points in Bradenton or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019