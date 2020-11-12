Dunlap, Saxton Lee
Jun 12, 2002 - Nov 8, 2020
Saxton Lee Dunlap, 18, of Sarasota FL was born June 12, 2002, received his angel wings comforted by his family on November 8, 2020. Saxton was born in Columbus Ohio. He went to High School at Riverview and graduated in 2020. Saxton is survived by his parents Kristy Dunlap and Alan Abernathy of Sarasota, FL. [Grandparents] Ken and Joyce Hibbitt, Grandma Cat, [Sister] Ciara Yancy and her son Anthony. [Uncles] Ken II Hibbitt and daughters Chelsea and Alyssa, Bill (Jamie) Hibbitt and Ava, Oliver. John and Lee (Chandler and Chase) Abernathy, and will be greatly missed by many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and lacrosse family. (He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Lee Dunlap.)
Inspiration
Where does one start when summarizing the life of a soul so young and so fierce. From his abundance of freckles and infectious smile, Saxton's quirky, playful, and bigger than life personality (as well as his wild and crazy hair) drew a crowd wherever he went. He lived a life of passion, always coupled with kindness, and paired with fun. As well-mannered as he was known to be, he was well versed in mischievousness and always knew how to push the limits. Ask his mom, Kristy. Kristy was the roots of the tree, always pushing him to be his best self and not to tolerate any less than the best. She and Alan were sure to be present at every practice, every game, and always showed up when he needed them most. Because of this unwavering support, Saxton developed into a fierce competitor both on and off the field. This was never more evident than when he received a devastating cancer diagnosis in May of 2020. It was now that Saxton needed the support of his "team" to carry him, where he once carried them. Saxton fought a valiant s¬ix-month war against unfair odds and uphill battles, as a true warrior. Those who fought beside him described nothing other than his bravery up until the very the end, and his journey started and ended on HIS terms. He left this earth and gained angel wings peacefully and without pain, as we all would have wanted. He was a force to be reckoned with and this world will never quite be the same without him.
We will forever love and remember our strong, determined, and courageous Saxton. We will be comforted knowing that Saxton is watching over us, eternally reminding us to live with his same determination and dignity.
Memorial
A service for friends and family will be held on Saturday November 14 from 2-6 at Bayside Community Church, 8200 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, FL 34241.
In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to Webber International University at https://bit.ly/32DM8CC
to support the Lacrosse Program.